There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
11-19-21-29-52, Powerball 17, Power Play 4x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $400. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $400.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $159 million ($84.5 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
16-26-27-42-61, Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $385 million ($203.8 million cash).