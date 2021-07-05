Amanda Simmons, 41, was arrested early Sunday night after she fired a rifle at a group of 20 men, women and children at a Miller County home.
Deputies received a report at 11:12 p.m. on Independence Day about shots fired at a residence in the 5900 block of Miller County 17, between TexARKana and Fouke.
Reports indicated that Simmons fired 6-8 rounds from an SKS rifle toward an occupied camper which was parked at the residence. At least one round struck the camper. No injuries were reported at the scene.
Lawmen said the shooting’s motive appeared related to ongoing domestic issues.
As deputies responded, processed evidence and interviewed witnesses, other officers went toward Simmons’ residence. They conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Edgewood Drive and U.S. 71 on the vehicle Simmons was driving. She was taken into custody.
A loaded SKS rifle was seized by Arkansas State Police and Miller County deputies at a separate location.
The residence where the shooting occurred was hosting a July 4th event.
Simmons was transported to the Miller County Detention Center where she was booked on charges of aggravated assault and terroristic act.
Simmons remains in custody pending her first judicial appearance on Tuesday.