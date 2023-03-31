Tornadoes cut through Arkansas on Friday afternoon, killing at least three people and injuring dozens more.
One tornado cut through the west side of Little Rock, crossed the Arkansas River and did further damage in North Little Rock, Sherwood and Jacksonville.
A second tornado ravaged the town of Wynne, a city of about 8,000 people in Cross County. Two people died there. Wynne High School was wrecked.
The storm struck Little Rock just after the lunch hour. It hammered the city from just north of Col. Glenn Road to just west of the Interstate 430-630 interchange. It crossed I-430 near Rodney Parham Road and continued northeast to Cammack Village, where it crossed the river into North Little Rock, Sherwood north of U.S. 167, and the south side of Jacksonville.
CLICK HERE for a link to a Facebook video of Little Rock and state officials, with Gov. Sarah Sanders, discussing the situation.
More than 45,000 Entergy Corporation electric customers are without power from Little Rock to Marion and Lepanto in northeast Arkansas. Other utilities also report outages.
Entergy Arkansas said that as of 6 p.m. approximately 56,000 customers were without power. Entergy Arkansas is working to assess the damage in all affected areas. Estimated restoration times will be extended in the most heavily damaged areas.
“Additional workers have been requested to assist Entergy Arkansas crews with damage assessment, vegetation and debris removal, and power restoration. Specialized equipment such as backyard machines, excavators, and bulldozers are also being brought in to assist with storm response in areas where terrain is difficult to reach. Entergy Arkansas has requested support from the Arkansas State Police and National Guard in central Arkansas to assist with traffic control and to facilitate access to our damaged equipment in heavy hit areas.”
The Arkansas National Guard has been called up to assist with security and clean-up efforts.
Officials do not yet have a tally on the number of structures damaged, or the number of people displaced by the tornadoes.
The City of Wynne asked people to stay off the streets and set a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.
“At this time we are performing search and rescue operations and assessing damages. Please do not come to Wynne unless specifically requested. Residents of Wynne and Cross County, please do not be out on the streets unless absolutely necessary. The amount of traffic currently on the roads is hindering safety personnel,” the notice said.
Damage in Little Rock included some of the state’s best-known retail areas, including Chenal Parkway, West Markham and Rodney Parham Road.