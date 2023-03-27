There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
27-28-37-50-57, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were six Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $166 million ($66 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
15-17-18-47-57, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $322 million ($174.3 million cash).