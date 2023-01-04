A collision on Interstate 30 near a highway crossover north of Gurdon about 4:57 p.m. Tuesday took the life of a Washington man and injured a passenger.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2005 Freightliner was on the inside westbound lane of I-30, and a 2020 International van was traveling beside it in the outside lane.
The van, driven by Jesus Salazar Hernandez, 50, of Toppenish, WA, crossed the center lane and impacted the Freightliner tractor-trailer.
The Freightliner came to rest in the median. The van continued traveling through the median, turned west and traveled down an embankment before coming to a stop on Arkansas 182.
Hernandez was killed. A minor in the van, who was not identified in the report, was injured and taken to Baptist Medical Center in Arkadelphia.
The driver of the Freightliner was not injured and was not identified in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper 1st Class Brian J. Heinley investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.