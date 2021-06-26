There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
17-20-42-45-65, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 4x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New Jersey. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $4 million in Massachusetts.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 4 + MegaPlay winner of $2,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners worth $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + MegaPlay ticket worth $800.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $61 million ($42.79 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
13-20-40-51-63, Powerball 1, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $75 million ($53.4 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).