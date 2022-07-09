Tickets sold in Arkansas and New York won $1 million Match 5 prizes during Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
There was no grand prize winner.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
20-36-61-62-69, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 3x.
In Arkansas, there were also two Match 4 winners of $500, and two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were five Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $440 million ($247.8 million cash value).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
32-36-49-62-69, Powerball 13, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $48 million ($27.9 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.