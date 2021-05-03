Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds. Visit specific sites for more:
Multiple sources, Bill and Melinda Gates have announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage – he was until recently the richest man on earth. … Multiple sources, Dangerous weather situation developing across the Southern Plains. … ArkansasCovid, The four new deaths reported May 3 are consistent with the seven-day average. … … KARK 4 News, Little Rock community members pushing for community centers to reopen. … Hot Springs Sentinel-Record, A series of paintings by a Hot Springs artist related to the Kennedy Assassination are on display at the Sixth Floor Museum at the Dallas assassination site. … The Advocate, Baton Rouge man suspected of killing two people near Baker, LA on Monday morning has been shot and killed in Mississippi. … snopes.com, Bobby Unser, three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, has died at age 87. … NWS Memphis, EF-1 tornado hit Calhoun City, MS, on Sunday night. … CNN Breaking News, FDA will authorize Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for children age 12-15 next week. … KTVE, Jackson, MS under boil-water notice after a fire at a water treatment plant caused water pressure to fall. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Man drowns while trying to unclog drain at Crown Lane in Saline County. … NOLA.com, Several people trampled after patrons fleeing from a fight at the Louisiana Crawfish Festival in Chalmette triggered a larger stampede. … KTVE, Autopsies will be done on two inmates who died during the weekend at a privately-run Mississippi prison. … KATV News, Two Duggar sisters “disturbed” and “saddened” by child porn accusations against their brother, Joshua.