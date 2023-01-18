More arrests have been made in connection to a deadly shooting outside an Arkadelphia apartment complex, although few details have emerged in the case.
Chase Langstaff Browning, 19, was arrested Saturday on two charges of first-degree murder. His mother, Laroyce Browning, was also taken into police custody for a single count of hindering apprehension. Laroyce Browning, 40, is a family service worker for the Arkansas Department of Human Services in Arkadelphia, according to her LinkedIn account. The two were arrested at the elder Browning’s home on Walnut Street.
Authorities on Monday confirmed in a press release that the arrests resulted from an “ongoing investigation” into the December 30 incident at 8 Lark Place, Arkadelphia. Chase Browning is being accused in the shooting deaths of Ayden Hendricks, 16, and Quartez “Dada” Burton, 24.
