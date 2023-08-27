Powerball

There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

20-22-26-28-63, Powerball 5, Power Play 3x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally in Michigan.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There were four Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were six Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were 13 Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $363 million ($174.7 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

12-23-26-31-38, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $67 million ($32.3 million cash).

