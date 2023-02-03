If the movement of the high-altitude balloon observed over Montana on Wednesday is primarily based upon atmospheric winds as opposed to any other maneuvering mechanism, AccuWeather meteorologists report that the upper-level winds can result in the balloon drifting across parts of the Central and Eastern U.S.
Utilizing AccuWeather’s database, meteorologists reviewed detailed observations of current atmospheric winds as well as numerous forecast models. Although it is not clear the exact altitude that the balloon is flying, many high-altitude balloons typically fly at an altitude of 60,000 feet or even higher.
At this level, such balloons fly above the jet stream (the fast-moving current of air which guides the movement of weather systems) and above the altitude at which commercial airlines would fly.
Based on the upper-level winds occurring now and the expected winds over the coming days, after being observed near Billings, Montana on Wednesday evening, the balloon could be located on Friday near Missouri and southern Illinois.
Upper-level winds can guide the balloon southeastward and eventually eastward overhead the Mid-Atlantic on Saturday morning and off the East Coast by Saturday evening.
CLICK HERE to read more at AccuWeather.