There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
30-32-48-53-63, Powerball 12, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $73 million ($51.7 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-20-31-34-65, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $94 million ($66 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.