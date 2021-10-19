Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

30-32-48-53-63, Powerball 12, Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $73 million ($51.7 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

3-20-31-34-65, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $94 million ($66 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

