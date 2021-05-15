There was no grand prize winner Friday night in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-18-31-44-68, Mega Ball 3, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 tickets sold, worth $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier tickets sold, worth $1,000. There were four Match 3 + Megaball tickets sold, worth $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $468 million ($316.2 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
1-19-20-38-54, Powerball 17, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $182 million ($127.4 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).