U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton is seeking interns for his state offices in Little Rock and Springdale.
Internships will be offered in two sessions: January 18-March 8 and March 14-May 2.
Interns will have the opportunity to help with the daily operations of Senator Cotton's office. Depending on their college requirements, students may be able to receive academic credit for their service.
Interested applicants should send a resume and cover letter to state_internships@cotton.senate.gov and specify their desired office location and session before November 19.