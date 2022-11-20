A ticket sold in Kansas won the national $92.9 million Powerball lottery on Saturday night.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
7-28-62-63-64, Powerball 10, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Illinois.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($46.7 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
2-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $259 million ($131.4 million cash).