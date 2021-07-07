Derrick Wilson, 43, of Lake Village surrendered Tuesday following a day long search for the suspect following a shooting Monday that left one man dead.
James Harden, 53, of Lake Village was shot about 1:30 p.m. Monday while outside a residence at 423 Lee Street in Lake Village. Witness say Harden fled from Wilson who arrived at the residence shortly before the shooting occurred. Harden died while being transported to a nearby hospital.
Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were asked by Lake Village Police to investigate the homicide. Agents obtained warrants charging Wilson with murder (1st degree) and possession of a firearm by certain persons. He is being held at the Chicot County Detention Center pending a first appearance hearing.
The state police investigation of circumstances leading up to the shooting and the subsequent homicide is continuing.