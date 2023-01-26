Another nail has been hammered into the coffin of an economic development project that’s been in talks for several years.
Based on Union Pacific’s needs for its rail line that runs through Clark County, the freight company will “most likely” not approve preliminary plans and sketches of a transloading facility in the Gum Springs industrial park, members of the Economic Development Corp. of Clark County learned in a meeting Tuesday.
The news comes more than a year after local economic development officials discussed its intentions with UP representatives and engineers. At the time, UP supported the idea of adding tracks and a hand-switch-operated transloading facility. The EDCCC in recent months pledged $1.3 million from its tax-funded coffers to match a federal grant to help fund the project. With the recent news from UP, however, it appears that the project and its funding are moot, leaving jobs officials at a crossroads for the next move.
“We are very disappointed,” said Shelley Short, CEO of the Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance. “We’re at the point now that we’ve got to go back to UP and determine from them what exactly would be approved.”
“We kind of pushed back a little bit to ask UP if they would please meet with us and give us a better idea of what we needed to do, what it was going to take (and) how much it was going to cost” to get the project off the ground, Short said, adding that she hopes to determine the next course of action by this spring.
