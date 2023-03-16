Powerball

There was no grand prize winner of Wednesday’s national Powerball jackpot.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

16-18-33-37-50, Powerball 8, Power Play 2.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were six Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $78 million ($41.1 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

1-7-23-38-55, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $254 million ($133.7 million cash).

