There was no grand prize winner of Wednesday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
16-18-33-37-50, Powerball 8, Power Play 2.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were six Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $78 million ($41.1 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-7-23-38-55, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $254 million ($133.7 million cash).