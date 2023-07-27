There was no grand prize winner of Wednesday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
3-16-40-48-60, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $60 million ($31.1 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-5-6-44-61, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 4x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $910 million ($462.4 million cash).