There was no grand prize winner Wednesday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
17-24-48-62-68, Powerball 23, Power Play 2x.
There were three Match 5 winner of $1 million in Florida, New Yorkand Ohio.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100.There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $590 million ($304.8 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
21-33-54-61-67, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $427 million ($220.6 million cash).