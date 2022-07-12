A $1 million Mega Millions prize was won in Friday night's drawing – the second in Arkansas in a week.
Friday’s winning ticket was sold at Super 1 Foods, 2800 Hazel in Pine Bluff. The winner has not yet come forward.
The winning numbers were 20, 36, 61, 62 and 69. The player matched the five white balls, but not the Megaball number 20.
Other Mega Millions winners from Friday include two $1,500 prizes won from Glenwood and Bentonville and five $600 prizes from El Dorado, Little Rock, Cabot, Springdale and Sheridan.
A player from Arkadelphia claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize won from the July 1 drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Road Runner, 23190 Interstate 30 in Bryant.
The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing has climbed to $440 million.
Winners have 180 days from the lottery game drawing date to claim their prize. Any prize of $500 or less can be claimed at local lottery retailers. Any prize over $500 must be claimed at the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock in person or by mail.
Retailers receive a 1 percent commission from the sale of winning lottery products, which means the Road Runner in Bryant will receive $10,000 commission for selling the winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket. The Super 1 Foods in Pine Bluff will receive the same amount of commission once that winner claims his prize.