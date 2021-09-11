Now that the bipeds have had their share of fun at the Arkadelphia Aquatic Park this summer, it’s time to make way for their four-legged friends to make a splash.
On Saturday morning, dog owners are invited to bring Man’s Best Friend to the park for the free Doggie Dip event. Arkadelphia Parks and Recreation hosts this annual event after the park shuts its doors for the summer months. Now in its sixth year, the event is something Parks & Rec Director Junior Rodemeyer wants to continue.
Rodemeyer, who has been at Parks & Rec for two years, said the Doggie Dip is similar to an event in his former home in Colorado. “Maintaining and growing the annual event was important to him, as his last community had a similar one that was very popular,” said Emma Milner, public information coordinator for the city.
On average, about 60 dogs are brought to the park each year for the Doggie Dip. It’s an event city leaders hope will attract pet lovers to Arkadelphia. “For many families, pets are another member of the family,” Milner said. “Hosting events like the Doggie Dip allow pet owners to get their dogs out into the community, make some ‘furry friends’ and make connections with other pet owners.
