Envirotech Vehicles, Inc., a provider of electric vehicles, has announced Osceola, Arkansas as the site of its previously announced state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.
The company has purchased an approximately 580,000 square foot facility, located at 1425 Ohlendorf Road – the former Fruit of the Loom facility. Hiring for the facility will commence immediately.
The manufacturing facility is expected to create more than 800 jobs in Mississippi County.
Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, said, "We are thrilled to announce that we have chosen Osceola as the home of our first U.S.-based manufacturing facility, backed with the support of the Great River Economic Development Foundation and the state of Arkansas. We are confident that Osceola has the perfect business climate and local workforce to allow us to see growth and success in the region as the state's first commercial electric vehicle manufacturer. This, and the plant's location near the Mississippi River with access to the port of Osceola, will be vital as we position EVT to bring new innovation and technology advancements to the state."
Envirotech Vehicles purchased the facility from the city of Osceola and intends to initially utilize the plant to handle the final outfitting and shipment of its imported vehicles while simultaneously converting the plant into a full manufacturing operation. The total cost of the project is an estimated investment of more than $80 million within five years, which includes the cost of the building, equipment and other costs.
The company, based in Corona, CA, has not revealed whether the sourcing of batteries for the vehicles will be domestic or foreign.
David B. Burritt, U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer said, "As the only LEED certified steel mill in America, U. S. Steel's Big River Steel enthusiastically welcomes Envirotech Vehicles to Arkansas. With forward thinking enterprises such as EVTV, Arkansas is becoming a center for advanced, sustainable manufacturing in the United States. We are pleased to be partnering with Envirotech Vehicles in producing a future that is Best for All."
The Envirotech Vehicles' team brings more than 30 years of industry expertise, as well as access to an innovative, growing customer-ready product line of vehicles, systems and green technology that serves last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles.
The company is currently manufacturing and delivering three products to customers: Electric urban trucks, electric logistics vans and electric cutaway vans.