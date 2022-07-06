COVID-19 cases continued to climb in Columbia, Lafayette and Nevada counties during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, but declined in Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new fatalities.
Tuesday’s figures:
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 5,616
Total Active Cases: 91. Up from 67 on Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 5,428
Total Deaths: 97
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,323
Total Active Cases: 16, up from 11.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,275
Total Deaths: 31
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,260
Total Active Cases: 36, up from 27.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,179
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 5,734
Total Active Cases: 105, down from 116
Total Recovered Cases: 5,520
Total Deaths: 109
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 9,563
Total Active Cases: 134, down from 149
Total Recovered Cases: 9,245
Total Deaths: 182