COVID-19 cases continued to climb in Columbia, Lafayette and Nevada counties during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, but declined in Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new fatalities.

Tuesday’s figures:

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 5,616

Total Active Cases: 91. Up from 67 on Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 5,428

Total Deaths: 97

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,323

Total Active Cases: 16, up from 11.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,275

Total Deaths: 31

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,260

Total Active Cases: 36, up from 27.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,179

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 5,734

Total Active Cases: 105, down from 116

Total Recovered Cases: 5,520

Total Deaths: 109

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 9,563

Total Active Cases: 134, down from 149

Total Recovered Cases: 9,245

Total Deaths: 182

