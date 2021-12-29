There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-5-8-31-38, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 3x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $221 million ($159.6 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
36-38-45-62-64, Powerball 19, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $441 million ($317.5 million cash).