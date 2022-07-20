The Hope City Board on Tuesday looked at a possible outdoor recreation grant application.
City Manager Catherine Cook said at a recent hearing the city had two large projects that had the most support, a splash pad and new L.E.D lighting for the park ballfields.
Parks Director Summer Chambers submitted three estimates for splash pads. One was for a 5,000 square foot pad for $295,000 with the city’s portion at $147,500. A 3,300 square foot pad was estimated for $230,000 with the city portion at $115,000. A 3,500 square foot pad was projected at $210,000 with the city portion at $105,000.
The prices vary on the amenities.
Also, adding a recirculating water system would cost $100,000. The lighting project was estimated at $426,483 with the city share at $213,241.50.
The board agreed by acclimation to run numbers on a site near the library and at North Side Park for a splash pad.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at HopePrescott .com.