A heat advisory for much of Central Texas and North Louisiana has been issued, and Texas authorities are asking citizens to conserve electrical power.
The National Weather Service posted a heath advisory for a region generally bounded on the west from Fort Worth to Temple, TX, to Hattiesburg, MS, north to Greenwood, MS, and back westward from Greenwood, south of the Arkansas-Louisiana line, to North Texas.
Ashley and Chicot counties in Arkansas are part of the advisory.
Heat index values of 105 to 107 are expected through 7 p.m. Monday. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Magnolia and South Arkansas are not part of the heat advisory. High temperatures in South Arkansas will be in the mid 90s through the week, with overnight lows around 70. Through 2 p.m. Monday, Entergy Arkansas has made no request for Arkansas consumers to cut electrical usage.
Meanwhile, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asked Texans to reduce electric use as much as possible through Friday.
“A significant number of forced generation outages combined with potential record electric use for the month of June has resulted in tight grid conditions,” ERCOT said in a statement on Monday morning.
ERCOT said generator owners have reported approximately 11,000 MW of generation is on forced outage for repairs; of that, approximately 8,000 MW is thermal and the rest is intermittent resources.
According to the summer Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy, a typical range of thermal generation outages on hot summer days is around 3,600 MW. One MW typically powers around 200 homes on a summer day.
"We will be conducting a thorough analysis with generation owners to determine why so many units are out of service," said ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson. "This is unusual for this early in the summer season."
According to generation owners, the number of outages should decrease throughout the week.
Texas electrical power through wind output for today is expected to be 3,500 to 6,000 MW between 3 and 9 p.m. This is roughly 1,500 MW lower than what is typically available for peak conditions. Wind output is expected to increase as the week goes on.
Monday’s Texas peak load forecast may exceed 73,000 MW. The peak demand record for June is 69,123 MW set on June 27, 2018 between 4 and 5 p.m.
CLICK HERE to track daily peak demand forecast, current load and available generation in Texas – although you may want to use a battery-powered device.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers -- representing about 90 percent of the state’s electric load.
ERCOT schedules power on an electric grid that connects more than 46,500 miles of transmission lines and 710+ generation units. It also performs financial settlement for the competitive wholesale bulk-power market and administers retail switching for nearly 8 million premises in competitive choice areas.
ERCOT has been widely criticized for its failure to anticipate electrical loads during February’s winter storm, which left many Texans without electrical power in record cold for many days.