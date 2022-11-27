There was no grand prize winner Saturday night of the national Powerball lottery, but there was one $1 million winner in Arkansas.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
15-30-47-50-51, Powerball 3, Power Play 10x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Arkansas.
There was one Match 4 winner of $1000. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $1,000. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $1,000.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $56 million ($29.1 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
29-31-46-54-67, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $305 million ($152.8 million cash).