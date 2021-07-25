There was no grand prize winner Saturday night in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
1-4-11-59-67, Powerball 10, Power Play 2x.
There were Match 5 + Power Play winners of $2 million in Maryland and Virginia. There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in Florida, Illinois, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Tennessee.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $186 million ($134.6 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
13-17-19-49-69, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $153 million ($110.1 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.