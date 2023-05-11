There was no grand prize winner of Wednesday’s national Powerball jackpot, but one Arkansas ticket won $500,000.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
21-24-33-55-69, Powerball 3, Power Play 10x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $500,000. There was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $1,000.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $125 million ($67.2 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
4-37-46-48-51, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $99 million ($52.1 million cash).