Joseph K. Wood was elected on Saturday as chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas.
Wood is secretary of the Arkansas Department of Transformation and Shared Services, former Washington County judge, and former treasurer of the Republican Party of Arkansas.
The election marked the annual summer State Committee Meeting of the Republican Party of Arkansas.
“I am incredibly thankful to the men and women from across the State of Arkansas who came out to our State Committee Meeting to let their voices be heard," Wood said. "I look forward to taking over the reins from Chairman John Parke and leading our Party into the elections of 2024, and supporting the bold, conservative agenda of our county committees, state legislators, and Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.”