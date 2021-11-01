Documents have confirmed that 10th Judicial District Circuit Judge Quincy Ross suffered potentially life-threatening injuries around 4 p.m. Friday, October 22 due to a gunshot wound to the head.
Ross received the wound at a family member’s residence near 28th Street in Pine Bluff.
When first responders arrived, the victim’s mother told them that her son had shot himself in the head.
Documents did not specify if the shot was an accident, or provide any other details, except to say that a small black handgun was found in the area.
Judge Ross was transported by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.
