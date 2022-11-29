There was no grand prize winner Monday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
29-30-32-48-50, Powerball 20, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $65 million ($33.7 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
29-31-46-54-67, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $305 million ($152.8 million cash).