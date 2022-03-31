There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
3-7-21-31-37, Powerball 11, Power Play 3x.
There were two Match 5 winner of $1 million in New York and Rhode Island.
In Arkansas, there were eight Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were seven Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $222 million ($140.5 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
7-22-36-45-47, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $70 million ($44.7 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.