Attorney General Tim Griffin asked the Arkansas Supreme Court to reject plaintiffs’ claims that the appeal of a lawsuit challenging the LEARNS Act’s effective date is moot and to reverse a lower court’s ruling.
In a reply brief filed Friday, Griffin said the state’s high court should invoke the public-interest exception to mootness, reverse the Pulaski County Circuit Court’s “erroneous, chaos-sowing order, and dismiss this case.”
“Anything less invites further litigation challenging virtually every July expenditure in living memory, countless criminal judgments, and an unknowable number of agency actions,” Griffin wrote. “And waiting for another case makes little sense because—as Plaintiffs’ anemic defense of the circuit court’s order underscores—this isn’t a difficult case on the merits.”
The dispute centers around the Arkansas Legislature’s longtime procedure for enacting emergency clauses, which allow laws to go into effect immediately instead of 91 days after the end of the legislative session.
Pulaski County Judge Herbert Wright ruled on June 30 that the sweeping education law’s emergency clause is invalid because it was not passed with a separate roll-call vote garnering a two-thirds majority as required by the Arkansas Constitution. The ruling delayed the LEARNS Act’s effective date until Aug. 1.
The Legislature’s long-standing practice has been to cast one vote on a measure but record the same vote separately for any emergency clause.
Griffin filed an appeal on July 3 and the Arkansas Supreme Court granted his request for expedited review on July 12.
Ali Noland, a lawyer for the Phillips County residents and public education advocates who brought the lawsuit, argued in a brief filed last week that the Supreme Court should not decide the appeal because the matter became moot when the LEARNS Act took effect on Aug. 1 without its emergency clause.
Griffin said Friday that while this would normally require the Supreme Court to vacate the circuit court’s order and remand with instructions to dismiss, justices should not do that because the issues raised in the appeal go beyond this case.
Specifically at issue is whether the Arkansas General Assembly’s “longstanding procedure for voting on emergency clauses is subject to judicial review, and if so, whether it is constitutional,” Griffin said.
“Indeed, absent immediate correction by this Court, the circuit court’s order threatens to generate a plethora of litigation challenging countless expenditures, long-final criminal judgments, and an unknowable number of agency actions,” he said.
The attorney general argued that “this is precisely the kind of case that the public-interest exception exists to cover,” but if the Supreme Court does not invoke the exception, it should vacate the circuit court’s order and remand with instructions to dismiss.
“Either way, this Court should end this case once and for all,” Griffin wrote.
