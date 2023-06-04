There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
15-45-64-67-68, Powerball 18, Power Play 2x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in California and North Carolina.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $269 million ($139.8 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-16-19-36-60, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $218 million ($113.8 million cash).