There was one grand prize winner in Massachusetts on Tuesday of the $31 million national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
33-41-47-50-62, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 4x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $4 million in Florida and New Jersey.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10.5 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
12-31-47-58-60, Powerball 23, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $526 million ($284 million).