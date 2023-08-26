There was no winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
12-23-26-31-38, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New York.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $67 million ($32.3 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were five Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
25-30-32-33-55, Powerball 20, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $345 million ($165.5 million cash).