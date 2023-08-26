Mega

There was no winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

12-23-26-31-38, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New York.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $67 million ($32.3 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were five Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $400.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

25-30-32-33-55, Powerball 20, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $345 million ($165.5 million cash).

