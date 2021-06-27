A pick-up truck passenger died Saturday night in a bizarre Garland County incident.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Mason D. Boyce, 21, of Greenbrier was riding in a 2013 model Chevrolet truck that was eastbound on U.S. 70 West near the Pearcy community. The report said Boyce opened the passenger door and fell out while the truck was in motion.
Boyce was taken to CHI-St. Vincent in Hot Springs, where he was pronounced dead.
The incident happened about 10:15 p.m. The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Sgt. Jorge Oseguera investigated the death.