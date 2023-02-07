One ticket sold in Washington won the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot on Monday.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
5-11-22-23-69, Powerball 7, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Texas. There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Minnesota and New York.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were five Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were 11 Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were nine Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $20 million ($10.8 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-4-50-54-59, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $31 million ($16.6 million cash).