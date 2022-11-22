WARREN – Tony McCoy, 45, of Warren, was found guilty in Bradley County Circuit Court of first degree murder and kidnapping in the June 2021 killing of Terry Adams.
According to Prosecuting Attorney Frank Spain, McCoy and the victim, Terry Adams, were both arrested for a drug offense in June 2021. After the two were released from jail, witnesses stated that McCoy began to accuse Adams of setting him up, believing that Adams was likely to testify against him in court.
Several months later, on October 17, McCoy “acquired a pistol from Keith Thompson,” according to the prosecution. Witnesses stated that later that evening McCoy forced Adams into the trunk of a car. Those same witnesses did not see Adams alive again.
As Saline River Chronicle originally reported, Adams’s body was discovered the next morning, October 18, 2021 along the side of the road on Highway 63 S near a curve south of the Warren Country Club.
The prosecution states that the very next day McCoy returned the gun to Keith Thompson. He also set the car used in the kidnapping on fire.
Investigators discovered during the autopsy that Adams was shot multiple times, in the head, arm, and twice in the back. A bullet and bullet fragments were able to be recovered from Adams’s body.
