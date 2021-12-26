There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
27-29-45-55-58, Powerball 2, Power Play 3x.
There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, South Carolina and Tennessee.
In Arkansas, there were four Match 4 winners of $100. There was one three Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $416 million ($299.9 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
16-17-25-36-37, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $201 million ($144.1 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.