Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

11-13-18-30-37, Powerball 16, Power Play 3x.

There was a Match 5 winner of $1 million in Texas. There was a Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in New Jersey.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $365 million ($207.5 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

1-7-11-25-56, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $312 million ($173.6 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

