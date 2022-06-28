There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
11-13-18-30-37, Powerball 16, Power Play 3x.
There was a Match 5 winner of $1 million in Texas. There was a Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in New Jersey.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $365 million ($207.5 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-7-11-25-56, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $312 million ($173.6 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.