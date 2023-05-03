There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-15-16-32-41, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 32.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $68 million ($35.8 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
3-38-55-61-66, Powerball 1, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $71 million ($38.2 million cash).