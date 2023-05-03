Mega

There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

3-15-16-32-41, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 32.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $68 million ($35.8 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

3-38-55-61-66, Powerball 1, Power Play 3x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $71 million ($38.2 million cash).

