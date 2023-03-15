The Arkansas Department of Education issued a Commissioner’s Memo on Tuesday inviting Arkansans to participate in the implementation of the LEARNS Act.
Through volunteer workgroups, participants will contribute to the development of rules and policies for the expansive education bill that Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed into law last week.
The LEARNS Act takes unprecedented steps in hopes of restructuring the state’s K-12 schools, addressing teacher pay, school safety, career readiness, literacy, a new voucher program and “indoctrination,” among other topics.
Workgroups will be organized into six areas — school safety, early learning, parental empowerment, teaching and learning, educator workforce and career readiness. Ten to 15 applicants will be selected for each group, and they will submit recommendations to Education Secretary Jacob Oliva for consideration.
Meetings will be virtual and face-to-face, and those selected must agree to commit the time needed over the next few months, according to the memo.
Interested participants must complete an application and upload their resumé by March 31 to www.dese.link/work-group.
