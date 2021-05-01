There was no grand prize winner Friday night in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
8-19-26-48-49, Mega Ball 5, Megaplier 3x.
There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in Florida and Texas.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner sold, worth $500. There were four Match 4 + Megaplier ticket sold, worth $1,500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball tickets sold, worth $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $345 million ($234.6 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
16-18-35-39-53, Powerball 21, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $129 million ($89.6 million cash).