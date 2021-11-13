Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

30-32-42-46-48, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + MegaPlay winner of $1,000. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + MegaPlay winners of $400.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $63 million ($45 million cash).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

19-25-43-46-48, Powerball 14, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $173 million ($125 million cash).

