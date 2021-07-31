There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
16-26-31-52-68, Mega Ball 10, Megaplier 3x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $179 million ($129.5 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
25-30-53-59-60, Powerball 5, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $199 million ($144 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.