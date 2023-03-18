There was no grand prize winner Friday of the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
26-28-29-39-49, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Minnesota. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in South Carolina.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $272 million ($146.5 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
16-18-33-37-50, Powerball 8, Power Play 2.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $78 million ($41.1 million cash).