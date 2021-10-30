There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
15-26-28-35-45, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Indiana.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $26 million ($18.4 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
3-6-26-35-51, Powerball 17, Power Play 4x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $116 million ($81.4 million cash).